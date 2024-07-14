'Evil man' accused of murdering 2 people in Tampa before running from deputies, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he murdered two people and then ran from deputies, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say HCSO received a call about a dead woman on the 4800 block of Alvarado Drive in Tampa just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. When deputies arrived, they say they found Lianet Santos Sosa, 31, with upper body trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Investigators say they learned that Silvio Ramon Franco Peralta, 35, had taken off in the victim's vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, Franco Peralta entered the City of Tampa at 8710 North Packwood Avenue.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Franco Peralta went to a man's house on N Packwood Ave and confessed to what happened to the female victim.

Detectives say he was asking the man for help to get rid of the weapon used, as well as other property. When the man tried to go back inside his home, Franco Peralta stabbed him, according to investigators.

Police say Franco Peralta claimed the man pulled out a gun, but on-scene evidence was not consistent with his claim.

Deputies tracked the vehicle and pursued Franco Peralta. According to officials, deputies were able to stop.

Franco Peralta tried to run from deputies, but he was caught and arrested, according to HCSO.

He is currently facing the following charges from HCSO:

Murder in the first degree with a weapon (premeditated)

Armed burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery

Grand theft motor vehicle

Aggravated fleeing to elude

Driving with license cancelled, suspended, or revoked

Resisting an officer without violence

He is also facing the following charges from TPD:

Tampering with physical evidence relating to a capital felony

Armed burglary of a structure

Murder in the first degree with a weapon (premeditated)

Armed burglary of a dwelling

"It is devastating to know that a 5-year-old child will grow up without their mother because of the senseless violence of this evil man. His complete disregard for human life has forever altered the lives of two families," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "I am proud of our deputies for their swift actions. They used their training to stop this dangerous man from causing any more harm to our community and have ensured that these families will get the justice they deserve."

The investigation is still active.

