Watch: Tampa woman fights off man trying to assault her inside gym at Tampa apartment complex

Surveillance video caught the moments a Tampa woman fought off a man trying to assault her inside an apartment complex gym.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released video Wednesday from the incident back on January 22. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called the attack "disgusting," but saying he was grateful 24-year-old Nashali Alma came forward.

Investigatos said deputies responded to the Inwood Park Apartment Complex to investigate the assault on January 22.

Alma told deputies she was exercising alone before letting Xavier Thomas-Jones, 25, inside the gym. Deputies said Alma had seen him at the gym previously, which is why she opened the door for him.

Hillsborough deputies said Alma was continuing her workout when Thomas-Jones approached her and tried to grab her waist. She yelled at him and told him to get away from her, but he chased her around the gym at the apartment complex, investigators said.

That's when Thomas-Jones grabbed Alma and pinned her on the floor, deputies said. Alma can be seen on surveillance video trying to fight off the suspect while also trying to call 911 for help.

Watch Full Video:

Alma said when the attack happened, she knew she could fight back.

"When it was happening, I actually had no fear." Alma said. "I am a bodybuilder, and I’m actually pretty strong, so in my mind, he was kinda equal to me."

Thomas-Jones eventually released his grip on her, and Alma ran out of the gym to a nearby apartment, HCSO officials said.

Deputies said they were able to track down the suspect, and he was arrested in less than 24 hours. He is facing charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment and kidnappings, investigators said.