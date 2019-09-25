Watch: Trailer weighs down as thief siphons gas into tanks inside, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Largo detectives are calling the way a man stole close to $1,000-worth of gas from a Speedway both complicated and sophisticated - and they think it could be part of a larger theft ring.

Detective John Sinni says Alcibiades Reyes, of Tampa, is the driver of a tan truck seen on surveillance video parking on top of the access point to the underground gas storage tanks at a Speedway gas station on Walsingham Road.

Investigators say surveillance video recorded the evening of Aug. 21 shows Reyes entering the store. He's wearing a Bluetooth headset and is believed to be talking to an accomplice inside the truck's trailer, who investigators say used an electric pump to siphon diesel fuel into tanks.

When the 10-minute surveillance video clip is watched in a time-lapse, you can see as the trailer gets weighed down heavier and heavier.

Detective Sinni says Speedway tipped them off to the video after a low fuel alarm kept going off in recent weeks.

Detectives say Reyes and his unknown accomplice could be responsible for hitting a total of eight other gas stations in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.

Advertisement

Reyes is charged with felony grand theft and released on a $2,000 bond Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the identity of the second suspect is asked to call Largo police.