Water line explosion severs Pasco worker's arm

A construction worker was hospitalized Thursday after being injured by a high-pressure water line.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the apparent accident happened at a site near Curley Road and Kiefer Road. That's outside the Knollwood Acres community north of Wesley Chapel.

The construction crew ruptured a high-pressure water line and it exploded, amputating the worker’s arm.

The worker – who was not immediately named – was flown to the hospital.

No other details were available.