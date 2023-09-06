Water main break causes partial road collapse in Brandon: HCSO

article

A water main break caused Limona Road in Brandon to partially collapse Wednesday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The road is currently shut down from Bates Street to Short Street, according to authorities

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County deputies are currently on scene.

Drivers in the area are being asked to find an alternate route while crews work on a repair.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.