Water main break closes portion of North MacDill Avenue

The city of Tampa says all lanes of North Macdill Avenue, between West Braddock Street and West Dewey Street, are closed while the Tampa WaterDepartment repairs a water main break.

The city did not say what caused the break. It could take until 5 p.m. Thursday, December 31 to complete the work.

Barricades and signs have been put up to assist with traffic flow. The city asks drivers to use caution when driving in the area.

See all road closures at http://www.tampagov.net/RoadClosures.