Water main break forces portion of South MacDill Avenue to close

All northbound lanes and the inside southbound lane of South MacDill Avenue are closed between Palmira Avenue and West San Carlos Street as crews work on an earlier water main break at the intersection of West San Jose Street and South MacDill Avenue.

Southbound traffic will not be able to make left-hand turns onto West San Jose Street.

The city urges drivers to use caution while driving in the area. Barricades and signs are up to help with the flow of traffic.

The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12.

