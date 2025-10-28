Watson Clinic hopes art helps heal at its cancer & research center

The Brief The Arts in Medicine program began in 2008. The program features an art gallery and an integrated art studio. Pieces were made by local artists, patients and caregivers.



Beautiful pieces of art that hang on the walls of the Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center in Lakeland have a bigger purpose.

"It started out as a way to serve cancer patients in the cancer community," Watson Clinic Arts In Medicine Program Director Tiffany Van Wieren said.

The backstory:

Watson Clinic's Arts In Medicine program began in 2008. The center has a small art studio space upstairs that's available to all patients, staff and caregivers. There's also a piano near the entrance.

"The arts really act as a bridge in a way that traditional medicine sometimes doesn't reach," Van Wieren said. "It's able to lower blood pressure. It is able to release feel-good hormones and that nice relaxation response that kind of combats the fight-flight-or-freeze response that we all know. I think it is especially prevalent in a place like this where people are naturally concerned about their health as they come to the cancer center."

The walls feature a unique photography galley honoring cancer survivors and original artwork from patients, staff, caregivers and local artists from the Lakeland Arts Association. The community gallery is called "The Art of Melody" because many pieces incorporate music through a QR code.

What they're saying:

"To be asked to show my paintings at the Watson Clinic, it's an honor," said artist Judy Halstead. "I'm happy to be a part of something so significant. It touches all of us. Cancer touches all of us."

Halstead's painting has an abstract landscape feel.

"I want to do something to make these people who could be me feel at ease, feel at rest or whatever makes them more comfortable," Halstead said.

Mixed-media artist Rita McIntyre is a cancer survivor and has multiple family members touched by the disease. Her donated painting features four scarred figures huddled together.

"I wanted to create something that spoke to my journey and witnessing other women and other patients get that news when you're by yourself, and it's that sense of community that survivors have. You can be in a room full of strangers and if that woman next to you just got bad news or is having an emotional moment, the entire room rallies around and supports each other," McIntyre said. "I also wanted it to the reality of the treatment, the markings on the body where we receive our radiation, the loss of hair, but then that joined together to fight for survivorship."

What's next:

The Watson Clinic will join other Lakeland organizations for Arts & Health Week starting on Sunday.

