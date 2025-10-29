Wauchula officer accused of speeding more than 100 mph while drunk with a baby in the car

The Brief An off-duty Wauchula police officer is accused of driving drunk and speeding more than 100 mph with his baby in the car. Jeffrey "Dylan" Johnson was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) with a person under the age of 18 in the vehicle and a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .15 or higher in violation of §316.193(4) and dangerous excessive speed (100 MPH or more). He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation, in accordance with departmental policies and standard procedures.



A Wauchula officer found himself on the other side of the law after Hardee County deputies said he was driving more than 100 miles an hour, while drunk with his baby in the vehicle.

What we know:

According to the Wauchula Police Department, Jeffrey "Dylan" Johnson was off-duty early Wednesday morning when he was pulled over for speeding 104 mph in a 60-mph zone on East Main Street near Airport Road in Wauchula.

When Johnson was arrested, deputies said he had his infant in the vehicle.

Johnson was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) with a person under the age of 18 in the vehicle and a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .15 or higher in violation of §316.193(4) and dangerous excessive speed (100 MPH or more).

What they're saying:

"This incident is disappointing for me personally, for our department, and for our community," said Wauchula Police Chief Ron Curtis. "Our officers are sworn to uphold the law and to serve with integrity and professionalism, both on and off duty. As Chief of Police, I have pledged to be transparent and accountable in all matters involving this department, and that commitment will continue as we address this situation openly and responsibly."

Dig deeper:

Officer Johnson was hired in August 2023 and has served with the City of Wauchula for approximately two years. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation, in accordance with departmental policies and standard procedures.