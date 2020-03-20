Expand / Collapse search

Wawa temporarily halts self-serve drinks, including coffee, in all stores

Coronavirus
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - Wawa customers can't pour or prepare their own coffee until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

The decision starts March 20. The company announced it will also suspend all self-serve fountain drinks, Icee drinks, cappuccino and iced coffee. 

Wawa employees will also begin bagging all bakery products for customers. 

All locations will close its stores between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. to clean every night.
 