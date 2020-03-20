Wawa temporarily halts self-serve drinks, including coffee, in all stores

article

Wawa customers can't pour or prepare their own coffee until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

The decision starts March 20. The company announced it will also suspend all self-serve fountain drinks, Icee drinks, cappuccino and iced coffee.

Wawa employees will also begin bagging all bakery products for customers.

All locations will close its stores between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. to clean every night.

