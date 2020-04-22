'We are over this': Orlando restaurant announces plans to reopen dining room on May 1st

article

An Orlando-area restaurant plans to re-open its dining room on May 1st and the decision is getting mixed reactions as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

With Florida's 'stay-at-home' order scheduled to expire on April 30th, reopening Florida is a hot topic of discussion. The White House has released a phased-plan to reopen the country and Governor DeSantis has assembled a task force to do the same.

However, while no official plans for reopening Florida have been announced, a gourmet grilled cheese restaurant in Windermere, 33 & Melt, said on Facebook that they will reopen for dine-in guests on May 1st.

"33 & Melt will be reopening for dine-in guests May 1. Until then we will continue take out and delivery," they wrote. "Not sure about you but we are over this."

Some commenters are backing up the business’ stance, with one saying “we will be there. We support your right to operate your business. Anyone who disagrees is free to not come out. They can stay at home. We look forward to seeing you again.”

However, others are angry at the restaurant. One commenter, who claims to have eaten at the restaurant before, said that “there has been no state or county announcements that dine-in will be reopened on May 1st and your decision is reckless and could cost someone, even you, their lives."

Another person commented, “I know that personally, I would love to show up the day you reopen. Watching the county sheriff pull your business license is going to be something I don’t want to miss.”

FOX 35 reporter Holly Bristow has reached out to the restaurant to see if the reactions they are getting from the public will sway their decision on when to re-open its dine-in services.

