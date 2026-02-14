Zephyrhills stabbing leaves man hospitalized, suspect on the run: PCSO

article

The Brief A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Saturday morning near Pure Water Way in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Deputies believe the victim and suspect knew each other, and the suspect fled before law enforcement arrived. PCSO says deputies are searching for the suspect and asking anyone with information to come forward. Identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.



Pasco County deputies are investigating a stabbing that reportedly left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in Zephyrhills.

What we know:

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. near Pure Water Way.

Based on early reports, deputies believe the victim and suspect knew each other, PCSO said.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are searching for the suspect who left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identities of the victim or suspect at this time.