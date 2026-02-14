Zephyrhills stabbing leaves man hospitalized, suspect on the run: PCSO
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Pasco County deputies are investigating a stabbing that reportedly left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in Zephyrhills.
What we know:
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. near Pure Water Way.
Based on early reports, deputies believe the victim and suspect knew each other, PCSO said.
The sheriff’s office says deputies are searching for the suspect who left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the identities of the victim or suspect at this time.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.