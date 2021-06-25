‘We want to save a life’: Tampa Humane Society undergoes upgrade, mission remains the same

There are always new faces at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and helping those animals brings volunteers joy.

"I mean there are so many programs, so many animals being saved daily," said Humane Society Operations Manager Lon Savini.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay completed its facility upgrade which enables them to save more lives.

"We have a working cats program for feral cats that are not able to be adopted," shared Savini. "They can't go back out into the community, but we're a no-kill shelter so they live here."

They are called working cats for a reason.

"We have farmers and ranchers who come here. The adoption is free... pest control basically, it keeps all the rats and mice away," Savini explained.

They have a new animal transport vehicle.

"We've opened up a rescue division so people can call us seven days a week, (813) 876-7138," said Savini, "We will come and get a pig or a goat. We've had donkeys here before."

With all of the new things, Savini stressed that the facility still does what its always done.

"People can drop off strays to us seven days a week... we're the only shelter in the county open for that. We want to save a life," he said.

The Humane Society is hosting an adoption event on June 26 at Pet Supplies Plus in Town ‘n’ Country located at 10055 W Hillsborough Ave. Tampa, FL 33615 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

LINK: To see some of the animals up for adoption visit https://humanesocietytampa.org/.

