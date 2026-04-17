Weeki Wachee brush fire prompts multiple home evacuations: HCFR

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The Brief A brush fire near U.S. 19 and Cortez Boulevard in Weeki Wachee prompted precautionary evacuations for several nearby homes Friday evening, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. Officials say no large-scale evacuations are in place, but residents are asked to shelter in place as the area remains unsafe. Firefighters, along with Florida Forest Service crews and a helicopter doing water drops, are working to contain the blaze.



Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire burning in Weeki Wachee near U.S. 19 and Cortez Boulevard, which led to evacuations for several homes in the area Friday evening, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

As of the latest update around 7:50 p.m., HCFR says the fire is estimated to be between 15 and 20 acres in size.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Officials said multiple homes were evacuated as a precaution while crews worked to get the fire under control. However, no widespread area evacuations have been ordered.

Why you should care:

Residents in the surrounding area are being asked to remain sheltered due to the area being deemed not safe, HCFR said.

Crews from the Florida Forest Service’s Withlacoochee Forestry Center are assisting with tractors to help contain the blaze.

An HCFR helicopter has been making water drops over the fire as they work to slow the spread.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is released.