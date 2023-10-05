Well-known kite surfer was victim in apparent shark attack off Marin County coast

A swimmer who remains missing after an apparent shark attack on the Marin County coast over the weekend was identified by friends.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old Felix Louis N'Jai, according to friends. He has not been publicly identified by authorities.

N'Jai was reported missing late Sunday morning after entering the waters of Wildcat Beach along the Point Reyes National Seashore.

N'Jai had been camping at Point Reyes to celebrate a friend's wedding. While in the water with two friends, including the groom, the situation took a tragic turn.

N'Jai was reportedly attacked by a shark while his two friends witnessed the incident. He never resurfaced, according to his long-time friend David Thawley.

The National Park Service continued the search through Thursday. There were 6 personnel walking the shoreline at the beach the swimmer was last seen. They also had air support from a visiting Yosemite National Park helicopter.

However, after Thursday, the park is scaling back it's search efforts and will keep an eye out when staffing permits.

"A shark was seen, but an attack has yet to be confirmed," the U.S. Coast Guard said earlier. The Coast Guard emphasized that without evidence such as the victim's body or evidence of the attack, the agency cannot confirm that a shark attack occurred.

Thawley said that N'Jai was a well-known kite surfer in San Francisco and had been preparing to compete in the Olympics for his native country of Gambia.

"Felix was everything to every one of his friends. We felt like he was part of our family, and I know so many others felt this way too. He brought pure joy, love, and light everywhere he went. He radiated like the sun," said Thawley.

"He had an impact that was well beyond the kite community. He was an inspiration to many. He was a mentor to many young people," said Jos Cocquyt, who knew him for 13 years. "He’s the kind of guy who always had an amazing sense of adventure."

His friends asked members of the media not to sensationalize the incident. They want people to remember his big smile and the warmth he shared with everyone.

Charlie Dietrich, a friend of 20 years, tells KTVU N'Jai was a tech entrepreneur who arrived in San Francisco 20 years ago. His LinkedIn profile listed him as the CEO of startup incubator Eniac Labs.