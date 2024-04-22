Crash involving gravel truck stops traffic on SR 56 in Wesley Chapel

A crash has traffic backed up on SR 56 in Pasco County.

All eastbound lanes of SR 56 are currently closed at Cypress Ridge Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Ford SUV was changing lanes when it struck a Freightline gravel truck, causing it to overturn and spill 40 tons of gravel onto the eastbound lanes of SR 56.

The drivers of the SUV and gravel truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Expect delays in the area and move over for emergency vehicles.