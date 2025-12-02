Wesley Chapel man with BAC over 3 times the legal limit takes dying passenger home after crash: FHP
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A crash in Wesley Chapel killed a woman and landed an accused drunk driver behind bars.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Robert Christopher Freeman, 37, of Wesley Chapel, was driving a Saturn SL1 south on Bay Pines Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Monday when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled across the northbound lane, and hit a tree.
Troopers said a 38-year-old Wesley Chapel woman, who was a passenger in his car, suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Freeman, according to FHP, left the crash scene and went home, where he was located, along with the injured woman.
Troopers said the woman was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Freeman, who was not injured in the crash, provided a breath sample of 0.269, which is more than three times the legal limit.
Freeman was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
