1 dead, 2 hospitalized following house fire in West Tampa

One person died, and two others were hospitalized following a house fire in West Tampa on Thursday morning.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, crews responded to a structure fire in the 3400 block of Beach Street in West Tampa at around 8:53 a.m. on Thursday.

The first crews to arrive found a single-story home covered about 505 with heavy smoke and flames coming from the carport. Firefighters found two people inside and rescued them.

The fire was under control within 45 minutes, according to TFR. A primary and secondary search were completed, but no additional occupants were found inside the structure.

Three patients were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment and evaluation. One of them succumbed to their injuries.