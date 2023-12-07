Hillsborough County elementary school janitor arrested for sex acts on a child

article

Deputies in Hillsborough County have arrested a custodian at Bevis Elementary School after they say he committed several sexual acts against a child.

According to detectives, Jonathan Martinez Casillas, 24, allegedly committed the sex acts between March and June 2018. HCSO says while the acts took place five years ago, they were just recently brought to the attention of law enforcement.

"I am disgusted by these actions, and we will ensure that this victim receives the support they deserve," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives' determination to remove any threat to the safety of our community's most vulnerable remains steadfast. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will continue to work relentlessly to protect our community from the disgusting actions of these criminals who think they can prey on juveniles."

Investigators say they do not believe that any children at the school were victimized. Martinez Casillas has been employed by Bevis Elementary School since September 2019. Deputies say Hillsborough County School was not aware of the incident before he was hired.

Martinez Casillas has been charged with promotion of sexual performance by a child, lewd or lascivious molestation by someone over 18 on a child under the age of 12, sell or distribute obscene material to a minor, transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Anyone with information on this case, or if someone believes they may have been a victim of Martinez Casillas, is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.