What you need in a first-aid kit for pets

A well-stocked first-aid kit is a must for every home. They can keep small injuries from becoming big problems. But what about the pets in our homes who seem to get in a lot of trouble?

SPCA veterinarian Melisse Conway says a pet first-aid kit has the following essentials:

Clean gauze or cotton balls

Alcohol or betadine solution for cleaning wounds

Vet Wrap for bandaging wounds

Quick stop for bleeding nails

Conway says you don't have to go far to gather everything you need for your pet first-aid kit. Just about every one of these items is available at any ‘human’ pharmacy.

She also points out that these items should cover minor injuries, but serious injuries should still be evaluated by a veterinarian.