What's new for the city of Tampa in 2022

Patrick Harrison, the Chief Marketing Officer for Visit Tampa Bay said there's a lot to look forward to for 2022.

"It’s probably going to be one of the most exciting years we've had," Harrison said. "All of the huge events that we normally do – from Gasparilla to the Gasparilla Children's Parade – everything is going to be back, everything is going to be full-on."

Busch Garden's Iron Gwazi rollercoaster is set to finally open.

For animal lovers, ZooTampa and the Florida Aquarium have renovated and updated wetlands and animal attractions.

At Sparkman Wharf, Noble Rice is ready to welcome foodies in 2022, as well as other restaurants, Harrison said.

"We're working with another group to put together the first Riverwalk pass. You buy one ticket and it gets you into all the attractions," Harrison explained.

He said the pass will likely start with the Florida Aquarium and then include the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, Glazer Children's Museum, Tampa Museum of Art, Henry B. Plant Museum, and the Tampa Bay History Center.

For more information from Visit Tampa Bay, go to visittampabay.com.