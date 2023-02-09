Where is Harriet? M-15 and eaglets preparing for life without beloved matriarch

One week ago, the famous mother eagle of southwest Florida Harriet flew away from her nest in North Fort Myers after defending it and her 2 eaglets from an intruder.

Leaving her partner M-15 to fend for the family.

"Every day he does his thing,' said Cape Coral resident Steve Wickwire. "He protects the nest and goes out and get food at the same time."

Related: Where is Harriet? M15 continues caring for two eaglets while mother has not been seen in days

Marti Lord, has followed Harriet's journey since the beginning.

""I just love them. They’re like family to me," said Lord.

That was made possible by Dick Prichett Real Estate and the South West Florida Eagle Cam, located on the family's land.

Prichett installed cameras, giving people around the world access to Harriet, her two mates and 22 eaglets.

More: Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15

Harriet's previous mate died in 2015, after the pair spent 20 years together.

Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden says they are slowly coming to terms with the fact, Harriet may not return.

"We hope that people learn from her," said McSpadden. "It’s sad to think that this is the end of an era, but I think there could be another phase."

If that does happen. It will be seen one the ground and online as Harriet's lessons are carried on by her mate.

"It’s just how it is," said Wickwire. "It’s nature."











