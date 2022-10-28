Where to dispose of prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29.

The day provides a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. It also gives officials an opportunity to educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications, especially those left unused or unsecured.

Several Tampa Bay area pharmacies and police departments are participating in the national take back initiative.

Find a location near you at the Drug Enforcement Administration website.

Get more information about disposal of prescription medications on the National Take Back Initiative website.