Where to get the best burger in Tampa? Diners to vote during Tampa Bay Burger Week
TAMPA, Fla. - Who has the best burger in the Bay? Burger connoisseurs are topping the classic American sandwich with pickles, onions, tomatoes, ketchup and more as they get set to pick the best burger in the Bay.
More than 20 restaurants across the Bay Area are offering $10 burger specials through Nov. 14 as part of Tampa Bay Burger Week with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay.
Some restaurants are getting really creative with their burgers for the 6th annual Burger Week and with everything from classic beef burgers to turkey burgers to vegan burgers, there’s a burger on the menu for everyone.
The following are the list of participating restaurants:
- American Social
- Avenue
- Birch & Vine
- Bulla Gastrobar
- Burger Monger
- Burgerish
- Butter's Burgers
- Chicago's Best Burgers
- Coppertail Brewing Co.
- Daily Eats
- Datz
- GenX Tavern
- Gigglewaters
- Haven
- Independent Bar and Cafe
- Marlow's Tavern
- Nebraska Mini Mart
- Paul's Landing
- Sear City Burgers
- Shuffle
- Strandhill Public
- The Dunedin Smokehouse
- The Pub
- Urban Brew & BBQ
LINK: For more information, including how to vote for Tampa Bay’s best burger, visit tampabayburgerweek.com.
