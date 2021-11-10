Where to get the best burger in Tampa? Diners to vote during Tampa Bay Burger Week

Who has the best burger in the Bay? Burger connoisseurs are topping the classic American sandwich with pickles, onions, tomatoes, ketchup and more as they get set to pick the best burger in the Bay.



More than 20 restaurants across the Bay Area are offering $10 burger specials through Nov. 14 as part of Tampa Bay Burger Week with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay.

Some restaurants are getting really creative with their burgers for the 6th annual Burger Week and with everything from classic beef burgers to turkey burgers to vegan burgers, there’s a burger on the menu for everyone.

The following are the list of participating restaurants:

American Social

Avenue

Birch & Vine

Bulla Gastrobar

Burger Monger

Burgerish

Butter's Burgers

Chicago's Best Burgers

Coppertail Brewing Co.

Daily Eats

Datz

GenX Tavern

Gigglewaters

Haven

Independent Bar and Cafe

Marlow's Tavern

Nebraska Mini Mart

Paul's Landing

Sear City Burgers

Shuffle

Strandhill Public

The Dunedin Smokehouse

The Pub

Urban Brew & BBQ

LINK: For more information, including how to vote for Tampa Bay’s best burger, visit tampabayburgerweek.com.

