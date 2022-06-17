White House: Florida doctors can order COVID shots for kids under 5

The White House says Florida doctors will be able to order COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government.

The announcement came after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would not order and distribute the shots in the state.

The state was the only jurisdiction in the nation to decline to place advance orders for the pediatric shots, which received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: Demonstrators hold up signs urging the Food and Drug Administration to authorize vaccines for children under 5 at the FDA on May 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Protect Their Future)

Final authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected in the coming days, clearing the way for the last remaining unvaccinated age group to be eligible for shots.