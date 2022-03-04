Who is the couple in this 50s-era wedding album found at Ybor City antique shop?

Photos give a glimpse into a couple's happiest days, but who are they? That’s what James Shaw and his daughter Claudia hope to find out.

The father-daughter duo frequent the antique and taxidermy shop Dysfunctional Grace in Ybor City, and a few weeks ago they found a vintage stereoscope.

"I knew exactly what it was when I first saw it," James said. "You see one picture with one eye, and another with another eye that were taken a few inches apart. It replicates what vision actually looks like. So you see everything in 3D, and we figured out that this was an entire wedding album – all of the slides were at the same wedding, the same people."

He says from looking at the slides, you get the impression that it was the biggest event of their whole lives, up to that point.

"It’s a toy to us, but to someone else, it’s a precious heirloom," he said.

When they purchased it for $45, the device itself wasn’t working, but after finding the right light bulb on eBay, it came to life, revealing every moment of this mystery couple’s wedding day.

"You see the bride fixing, apparently, her father’s tie, then here are the vows being exchanged," James said of one image.

From the vows to the party to leaving in a limo, it was all captured and recreated in the stereoscope.

But only one photo – of the invitation – could offer the answer.

"We can’t read it. It’s too blurry," James said. "So, maybe somebody has a negative scanner that could scan that in high resolution and read it, and that’ll give us the name of the bride and groom and the address of the church."

They have a few more clues to go on. The stereoscope was possibly manufactured by Deep Vue Corp. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the wedding appears to have been in the 1950s.

"The couple looks to be in their mid-20s, so if you do the math, if they’re still alive they’re probably in their 80s or 90s," he said.

Even if the younger folks in the picture don't see themselves, he hopes someone recognizes a family member.

"If their children or grandchildren are still around, we’d love to return this to them," he said.