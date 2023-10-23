Who killed Alek Smith? Hernando County detectives still searching for answers 5 years later

article

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving the 2018 homicide of a Spring Hill father.

Detectives say in the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, Alek Smith was beaten, shot and killed inside his Spring Hill home on Legend Street by several gunmen during a home invasion.

One year after his death, his family told FOX 13 that Smith was on track to marry his fiancée Victoria Casey. Together they had a daughter named Gabriella.

"My son really was an amazing young man. He was a wonderful father. His whole world was his little girl," Smith's mother Elizabeth Clark said at the time. "My son had a heart of gold."

His daughter and fiancée were home when the murder occurred. Hernando County Investigators said multiple gunmen entered the house. Smith confronted them while his loved ones were sleeping in nearby bedrooms.

"They were monsters," said Casey. "He was beaten so badly you couldn’t even recognize him."

During a past interview, Casey told FOX 13 that she replays the nightmare every time she closes her eyes.

"I’d just like for the people responsible to be held accountable. I mean, you can't do something so horrible and just have no consequences," she said. "And then we're stuck suffering for the rest of our lives."

It's been five years since the homicide and detectives are making another plea for answers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tom Cameron at 352-754-6830.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a $5,000 reward, tipsters can contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990- 8477, **TIPS from a cell phone or online at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.

The Florida Sheriff's Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program, CAAP, is also offering an additional $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for Smith's murder.