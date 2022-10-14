Spring Hill murder of 22-year-old Alek Smith remains unsolved four years later

article

Four years ago, a Spring Hill man was murdered during a home invasion – and detectives have not identified a killer.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, 22-year-old Alek Smith was beaten, shot, and killed, investigators said. His home was located along Legend Street.

One year after his death, his family told FOX 13 that Smith was on track to marry his fiancée Victoria. Together they had a daughter named Gabriella.

"My son really was an amazing young man. He was a wonderful father. His whole world was his little girl," Smith's mother Elizabeth Clark said at the time. "My son had a heart of gold."

His daughter and fiancée were home when the murder occurred. Hernando County investigators said multiple gunmen entered the house. Smith confronted them while his loved ones were sleeping in nearby bedrooms.

Photo of Alek Smith, his fiancée and daughter (provided by family)

This week marks four years since Smith's death, detectives are once again making a plea to the public for information that could lead to an arrest.

"Detectives have worked continuously on this case since the date of occurrence; however they still need your help," according to a statement from the sheriff's office. "Even the smallest piece of information may be helpful."

If you have any information, call Detective Tom Cameron with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.