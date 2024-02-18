Whole Foods store at Countryside Mall evacuated after 'hazardous materials call': Officials
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Officials say fire crews responded to a hazardous materials call at Countryside Mall just after 5 p.m.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department says the call came in after two cleaning chemicals were mixed at Whole Foods. The store was evacuated, and fire crews are still assessing patients for potential exposure, according to authorities.
Crews say three people were taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Hazardous materials team members are expected to arrive at the scene at 27001 U.S. 19 N.