Wild hog steals the show at Florida golf course: 'Just minding its business'
OVIEDO, Fla. - Oviedo golfers got more than they bargained for last week when a wild hog decided to take a stroll across the green, causing quite a stir in the process.
Kyle Jeffers said he and his three friends were walking up to the tee box at Twin Rivers Golf Club last Monday around 2 p.m. when they spotted the wild animal making its way across the course, he told FOX 35 News.
It was "just minding its business," Jeffers said.
In a video shared by Jeffers, the big fella is seen bobbing its head as it walks near trees and onto the open course. Jeffers and his friends whipped out their phones to capture it on video.
Photo: Kyle Jeffers
Wild hogs in Florida
Wild hogs are common throughout Florida, being present in all 67 counties of the state, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. These animals, who usually travel in small family groups or alone, can be found in a wide variety of habitats but prefer oak-cabbage palm hammocks, freshwater marshes and sloughs, pine flat woods and open agricultural areas.
While feral hogs are not native to Florida, they have existed here for hundreds of years, according to the FWC.