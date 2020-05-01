Window washers on scaffold tossed by intense winds in South Florida

Two window washers cleaning a Miami-area apartment building held on to a scaffold for dear life on Thursday, April 30, as intense wind and rain buffeted their rig.

Paul Paiani, a resident of Sunny Isles Beach, recorded more than 8 minutes of footage from his apartment balcony across the street as the window washers tried to escape their lift onto the balcony of one of the building's units.

The beginning of Paiani’s footage shows the scaffold swinging in the wind, as one of the window cleaners is able to get himself onto a balcony of the building. The worker then tries to stabilize the scaffold so that his coworker, who is still on it, can safely get onto the balcony as well.

After a few minutes of trying, the first man gets back onto the scaffold from the balcony, and both men lower themselves down to the ground.

According to WSVN, no one was injured during the incident.