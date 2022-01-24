Hillsborough crews battle massive fire at WingHouse in Tampa

article

A fire at a WingHouse in Tampa has torn through its roof as crews try to bring it under control.

Hillsborough County firefighters arrived at the restaurant and spotted smoke and flames through the roof. The restaurant is at 8001 West Hillsborough Avenue.

The view from SkyFOX shows heavy smoke rising from the WingHouse's red roof. Flames were still visible inside.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.