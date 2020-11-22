Winn Dixie parent company issues voluntary basil recall

article

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores issued a voluntary recall for SE Grocers Naturally Better organic fresh cut basil due to cyclospora being detected on it.

The basil was sold at all SEG stores and was delivered through all SEG distribution centers.

SEG is asking customers with the product, regardless of the date, to throw it away or return it to any store for a full refund.

