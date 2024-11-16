Deadly Winter Haven crash propels car 150 feet

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a deadly car crash that happened Friday night in Winter Haven on Dundee Road at the Overlook Drive intersection.

According to authorities, the driver of a Honda CRV was heading west on Dundee Road around 6 p.m. when he tried to turn left onto Overlook Drive. That's when the driver of a Dodge Ram truck, that was heading east on Dundee Road, struck the CRV on its passenger side, propelling it 150 feet.

Authorities say that the CRV had a flashing yellow arrow and the truck had a green light at the time of the crash.

Investigators say the driver of the CRV, a 46-year-old Winter Haven man, was taken to the hospital where he later died. Investigators say it did not appear that he was wearing his seat belt.

The 28-year-old Lake Wales man who was driving the truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and authorities say he was wearing his seat belt.

Investigators say that the eastbound lanes of Dundee Road were closed for about four hours last night before re-opening.

This investigation is ongoing.

