Clearwater police searching for suspect after argument led to deadly shooting

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Clearwater homicide detectives say they are searching for a suspect after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man dead and injured his girlfriend.

According to detectives, the suspect got into an argument with the woman's 19-year-old son, before things escalated and the two were shot at the Washington Square Apartments at 2 Fernwood Ave around 2 a.m.

Clearwater detectives say they are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left one man dead and another woman injured.

READ MORE: Winter Haven police using virtual reality to improve target, de-escalation training

The couple was transported to the Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital where the man died. The woman was later released, according to CPD.

Detectives say the shooting was not random, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials are asking anyone with helpful information to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: