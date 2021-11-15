Winter Haven dancers eager to star in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

While most of us will be gobbling down anything within reach this Thanksgiving, some local teens will be working off the calories in front of millions of people.

Seventeen members of the All Saints Dance Ensemble will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"I think they’re ready," said Jeannine Wright, their dance teacher at All Saints Academy in Winter Haven.

When Tatum Falk, who is 15 years old, heard the news that they were picked to perform, she immediately texted her mom.

"She just said, ‘Congratulations sweetie!’ And sent a bunch of exclamation points and a lot of emojis," said Tatum.

For many of the girls, this is going to be their first trip to the Big Apple.

"I am so excited." Freya Johnson told FOX 13. "I have been to the city before, but this is going to be different."

The teens will be leaving this Friday to give them plenty of time to get everything done on their agenda. They still have hours of rehearsal with the other dancers they will be performing with from around the country.

They will be getting a grand tour of all the city has to offer, including catching a Broadway show and seeing the Rockettes Christmas Show at Radio City Music Hall.

The cost of the trip, which is about $2,500 a person, is going to be paid by Spirit of America Productions, which is producing the show.

"This is pretty cool stuff. Can you beat this?" we asked Wright.

"I don’t know, but we’ll try," she responded.

That may be a tall order to fill.