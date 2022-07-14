Winter Haven neighbor rescues man from burning home; elderly woman found dead inside

Inside a Winter Haven neighborhood, a neighbor spotted flames coming from a mobile home and tried to save its two occupants. Only one person made it out alive, officials said.

Before 7:20 a.m. Thursday, fire rescue received a call about a fire at the home on Lake Henry Drive. According to officials, firefighters and police arrived within four minutes.

When they arrived, flames were "shooting out of the front of the home." According to police, a neighbor heard the sound of an explosion and left their home to investigate.

That's when the neighbor spotted flames inside the mobile home, officials said, and called for help. The individual entered the residence and found an elderly man on the floor.

Police said the neighbor pulled the man out and tried to rescue a female who remained inside.

"Unfortunately, the neighbor was unable to make it through the smoke and flames to the female inside," according to a news release from the Winter Haven Police Department.

When firefighters entered, they said the woman was found dead. The fire was extinguished five minutes after units arrived, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, police said it doesn't appear to be suspicious in nature.

The elderly man was in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

Police did not publicly identify the neighbor or the two occupants.