Winter Haven Macy's closes after 40 years in business

Macy‘s has just closed its store in Winter Haven after doing business there for more than four decades. Flyers posted on the front door announcing the closure now greet shoppers.

The unexpected news came as a disappointment to Goldie Brown of Lake Wales, a long- time customer.

"I am going to miss them because this is where I shop all the time," she told FOX 13.

She and other Polk County residents are going to have a much longer drive if they want to continue to shop at Macy’s.

The next closest ones are in Brandon and Wesley Chapel.

"I thought it was a blessing to be here, and I purchased many things for my wife," Tony Bradley said.

When we met him, he was buying something for himself, fixtures from Macy’s that it no longer needs. He plans to use them in a small business he plans to open soon.

Just this year, Macy’s has closed more than two dozen stores nationwide, including at least five in Florida.

The Winter Haven closing is the most recent.

According to Macy’s spokeswoman Lauren Vocelle Phillips, "The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Winter Haven location is grateful to have served our customers and community for the last 43 years."

The Winter Haven store was the last in Polk.

Three years ago, Macy’s closed its store in Lakeland.

A lot of other name brand retailers are having a hard time in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic as well.

J.Crew, Brooks Brothers Pier 1 and dozens of others have declared bankruptcy this year.