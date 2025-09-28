Winter Haven man arrested for threatening victim over the phone: PCSO

The Brief A man has been arrested for threatening someone over the phone and through text messages, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The victim told deputies that the trouble began with a phone call from a random number. 20-year-old Joshua Medler has been charged with making written threats to kill or injure and use of a 2-way device to commit a felony.



A Winter Haven man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening someone over the phone and through text messages, some of which were very graphic, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

The victim told deputies that the trouble began with a phone call from a random number. On the other end of the call was a muffled voice.

After the call, the victim started getting more messages from 20-year-old Joshua Medler.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Medler sent the following messages:

"Don't act like I don't know where you live ****."

"Pray for your parents."

"I'll beat the brakes off of you that's obvious."

"Yup 30 min eta"

He has been charged with making written threats to kill or injure and use of a 2-way device to commit a felony.

