Polk County teacher accused of sending child pornography on messaging app

A Polk County teacher was arrested on Friday after he was caught downloading and sending videos depicting child pornography, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Tenoroc High School teacher Eddie Chirino, 34, was arrested on three counts of directing or promoting sexual performance of a child.

What we know:

Polk County deputies said they first started investigating after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They said the Kik messenger app was being used by the suspect to download and send the videos.

Detectives visited the home where Chirino lives with his mother during their investigation back in August. The suspect wasn't home at the time, but detectives talked with his mother and discovered he was using her email to use Kik messenger and Instagram, according to PCSO.

That's when they served a search warrant and found marijuana in his room, authorities said.

Chirino admitted to using his mother's email to create the Kik account, and even told them that he had "viewed child pornography in the past," deputies said. His usernames on various apps are versions of the name "ChoBro," investigators said.

Pictured: Eddie Chirino. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

At the time, he was originally just arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, but the investigation continued with a forensic analysis of his phones and electronic devices.

Detectives said they found three videos that were sent to other users, which included content such as a young child being sexually battered by men, a young child being sexually battered by a man and two children engaging in sexual conduct. PCSO said they also found chat logs between Chirino and other users and search history results of him finding a downloading child pornography.

Dig deeper:

Detectives are trying to determine where the child pornography came from, but they said there's no evidence that indicates the files were made locally.

Chirino was taken into custody at his home on Friday and booked into the Polk County Jail, the sheriff's office confirmed.

What they're saying:

"Make no mistake, there is zero tolerance for anyone in this county, especially a school teacher, dealing in child pornography," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We will do a complete and thorough investigation and continue to work with State Attorney Brian Haas to send him to prison where he can't be around children any longer."

Polk County Public Schools also confirmed that Chirino is being fired from his job with the district.

"PCPS is terminating this individual," said Fred Heid, the superintendent for Polk County Public Schools. "We are cooperating fully with law enforcement, and appreciate their work to protect children and prevent people like this from doing further harm. This is abhorrent behavior; individuals like this have no place in our schools, or society."