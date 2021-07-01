Winter Haven man charged with over 600 counts of possession of child pornography

article

A Winter Haven man was arrested Wednesday by computer crimes detectives in Polk County. Detectives say Taylor Stracqualursi, 29, had over 600 images and videos containing child pornography.

The investigation began when deputies received a tip about Stracqualursi having images on his iPhone that looked like children being sexually battered. They say he did a factory reset on his phone after getting into a fight at his Lake Sears Drive home with someone who was trying to take the device away.

During a search of Stracqualursi's home, detectives took computers, laptops, external hard drives, flash drives, and cell phones. The say they found 617 images depicting child pornography of children and babies between the ages of 6 months old to 12 years old.

Stracqualursi was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with domestic violence, tampering with evidence, and 617 counts possession of child pornography.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation to see where this suspect got the child pornography, who he distributed it to, and if he's sexually abused any children to whom he's had access. The sheer volume of this disgusting collection of images showing children being raped and sexually violated is horrible. His actions are vile and demented, and he needs to stay locked up," said Polk County Sheriff, Grady Judd.