Winter Haven mother killed, 2-year-old daughter critically injured in Polk County crash: Deputies

A 2-year-old girl is fighting for her life following a multi-vehicle crash that killed her mother on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say a 33-year-old Winter Haven woman was traveling south on Cooley Road north of Eagle Lake around 1:45 p.m. as a 39-year-old Winter Haven man was driving a truck east on State Road 540.

At the intersection, deputies say the woman turned onto State Road 540 and went into the eastbound travel lanes, into the path of the oncoming utility truck.

When first responders arrived at the crash site, they said they found the woman dead inside her vehicle. Her 2-year-old daughter, who authorities say was properly restrained in a child safety seat, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

A deadly crash that claimed the life of a Winter Haven mother and critically injured her 2-year-old daughter is under investigation. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Investigators say both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The eastbound lanes of SR 540 were closed for about three hours.

The deadly crash is under investigation.

