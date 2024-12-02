Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: TPD working to identify woman that fired gun during fight in AMC parking lot

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  December 2, 2024 1:26pm EST
Woman fires gun at AMC Highlands 20 parking lot

The Tampa Police Department released this video to help identify the woman who fired the gun in the air.

TAMPA - Tampa police are trying to identify a woman who fired a gun during a fight at the AMC Highlands 20 parking lot on Saturday night.

Video released by police shows a woman wearing a jean jacket firing a round in the air during the fight.

Officers were called to the parking lot after a fight broke out just before 10 p.m.

Investigators say that one shot was fired and nobody was hit.

Three people ended up with minor injures after they ran from the initial disturbance, according to TPD.

"This troubling incident serves as a clear reminder that violence is absolutely unacceptable as a means of conflict resolution," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our community will not tolerate such behavior, and we will take decisive action. We are conducting a thorough investigation, and we will hold those responsible fully accountable, as we continue to ensure the safety of our residents." 

Police also say that this was not an active shooter situation.

Anyone with helpful information is encouraged to call 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-Tips (8477).

