Winter Haven non-profit foundation helping kids with disabilities water ski

A group called Ann's Angels is making participating in water sports easier for children with physical disabilities.

Children who may not normally get the chance to water ski can have the ride of their lives thanks to the Ann's Angels Adaptive Waterski Foundation.

"It was relaxing," said Miyrica Huecule. "I thought the water would be cold, but it's not."

The program teaches individuals with disabilities how to water ski and how to wakeboard.

"It's something that helps the body and mind and soul of an individual, no matter whether they're a participant or a volunteer. It works both ways," John Lipscomb Ann’s Angels Adaptive Waterski Foundation said.

Ann’s Angels Adaptive Waterski Foundation helps kids with disabilities experience waterskiing. Expand

The non-profit was started 29 years ago with the help of Ann O’Brine-Satterfield.

"We had started this program in 94 and with our director Ann, who passed away from cancer in 2015," said Lipscomb. "So we honored her by naming it after her."

The organization is proud of its legacy.

"It's the part that makes life worth living. I mean, you get out there and these kids get to experience speed. They get to experience the water. They get to experience the camaraderie of everything at one of these events," Lipscomb explained.

Volunteers enjoy being able to help make life a little more special for children with disabilities.

Typically, about 20 to 30 students show up, and they do 15 events a year all over the state of Florida for free.

"It's really very heartwarming, I guess, is what you can say, that other people take their time to help kids who can't do stuff like that. It's amazing," said one of the parents.

"It's just a great coming together of so many different genres of water-skiing to do an event to help individuals like this get on the water for the first time and have a lot of fun," Lipscomb said.

The all volunteer organization raises money through private donations. If you would like to help, click here.

