Winter Haven organization prepares to send help after Hurricane Fiona slams Puerto Rico

The island of Puerto Rico needs a lot of help after being battered by Hurricane Fiona. Volunteers from Christian Disaster Response say they are ready.

They were busy packing health kits at the organization’s headquarters in Winter Haven Tuesday. The kits contain essentials like toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant and other sanitation supplies. Christian Disaster Response says the kits are set to be shipped out soon.

RELATED: 'We are resilient': Puerto Ricans in Tampa Bay hope for loved ones' safety after Hurricane Fiona

This is not the first time the organization has jumped into action after a natural disaster.

They have been responding to earthquakes, tsunamis and other natural disasters worldwide for more three decades. They bring food, emergency supplies and a shoulder to lean on.

The group is now recruiting volunteers to help clean out homes, distribute health kits, and interview victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

For more information on how you can help, visit cdresponse.org.