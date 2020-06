article

Winter Haven police were searching for a missing man, but say he has since been found safe.

Police said Willie Ross, 66, left his living facility at 1190 Lucerne Loop Rd Saturday around 6 p.m. Ross has been diagnosed with dementia.

According to police, there was a delay in the report from the caregiver due to the frequency of his walks and that he has always returned.

On Sunday, police said he was found safe.