'Absolutely heartbreaking': Man shoots girlfriend, then self at Winter Haven park, police say

The Winter Haven Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred late Wednesday night.

According to police, a woman called dispatchers saying her 25-year-old son told her he had shot his 28-year-old girlfriend and was going to shoot himself.

The caller, who doesn't live in the area, said her son was in a park with a lake and was walking along a pier. Police and the Polk County Sheriff's Office immediately began canvassing parks in Winter Haven.

Police say an officer searching the South Lake Howard Nature Park found a woman's body in the grassy area off the parking lot around 10:40 p.m.

Shortly afterward, a PCSO deputy found a dead man on the opposite side of the park in a grassy area. Authorities say they also found a weapon with the dead man.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking situation that occurred overnight," said Winter Haven Deputy Chief Vance Monroe. "Our hearts go out to both families who just tragically lost their loved ones."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.