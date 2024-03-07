Barstool's Dave Portnoy making his way through Tampa Bay area giving pizza reviews

Dave ‘El Presidente’ Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, is making his way through the Tampa Bay area giving out pizza reviews on his popular ‘One Bite Pizza Reviews’ series.

The well-known media figure started his circuit of local pizza joints in Sarasota at IL Panificio Pizzeria and is now touring the greatest spots in Tampa and St. Pete, according to his social media.

The pizza reviews typically feature Portnoy ordering a large cheese pizza and then standing in front of the restaurant he ordered from, while he eats a slice and gives it a review on a 1-10 scale.

Portnoy said he had a meeting in Sarasota, and ‘I’m out of pizzas,' which brought him to the Bay Area.

He doled out a 7.4 rating for the pizza, saying ‘not bad at all' as he enjoyed a slice.

"I don't know what people expect from different regions," he said. "This is good, decent pizza. I have no complaints with this."

He's also been to Venezia Italian Restaurant where he gave out a 6.7 rating and talked to a couple locals.

His social media accounts indicated that he has a review coming for Toby's Original Little Italy Pizza in St. Pete.

FOX 13 Anchor Linda Hurtado responded to an X post featuring Portnoy, trying to talk him into coming into the studio.