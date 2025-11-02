Winter Haven police officer injured in crash

article

The Brief A Winter Haven police officer was injured in a crash Sunday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. The condition of the officer, and the second person injured has not been released.



A Winter Haven police officer was injured early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

Around 2 a.m., the officer was heading eastbound on Cypress Gardens Blvd.

What we know:

As the officer entered the intersection at 1st Street South, a second vehicle was traveling south on 1st St South at a high rate of speed.

When that vehicle entered the intersection, it struck the driver-side door of the marked police vehicle.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Public Safety

Both the officer and driver of the second vehicle were injured in the crash.

The officer was taken by ground to Lakeland Regional Health while the driver was flown to LRH.

What we don't know:

At this time, the condition of both drivers is unknown.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.