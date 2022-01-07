Winter weather, COVID-19 staff shortages being blamed for canceling, delaying flights at TPA

More than 50 flights were canceled and others were delayed Friday at Tampa International Airport due to COVID-19 staffing shortages, winter weather in other parts of the country.

Travelers like Bryan Castillo spent the day killing time after his flight to Kansas City was pushed back.

"It is frustrating because we've been here since 10 a.m. now we have to sit here until 3:30 p.m.," he said.

Claire Eppinger was supposed to fly home to St. Louis on Thursday.

READ: Flight canceled? Here’s how to get a refund

"Just got a text saying it was canceled and we had some troubles finding a new flight," Eppinger said.

She arrived at the airport six hours early, hoping to make it home tonight.

"It is pretty frustrating but I understand there's a lot going on right now," she said.

Airport officials say travelers should always check with their airlines ahead of time and monitor the latest cancelations and delays.

